Berri expected to meet Kaag: sources

Speaker Nabih Berri is set to meet United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag on Friday, local sources reported.



Berri announced Wednesday that the United Nations had expressed its willingness to help Lebanon demarcate its southern maritime border, which would open the door to oil and gas exploration in disputed zones off Lebanon's coast.



Lebanon has been vocal in demanding the U.N.'s assistance in designating Lebanon's disputed maritime border with Israel, which has an average width of 7 kilometers.

