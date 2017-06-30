MP Aoun questions 'seriousness' of pending wage hike approval

Change and Reform bloc MP Alain Aoun expressed skepticism about whether there is "seriousness" about ratifying the public sector salary scale.



Aoun said in an interview with local daily Al-Joumhouria, published Friday, that there have been "many disappointments" following Parliament's failure to come to an agreement on this matter in the past.



Speaker Nabih Berri had previously said that he expects Parliament to meet between July 10 and 15 to discuss and ratify the public sector wage hike.

