Humanitarian magician lighting up refugee camps

The excited screams of children could be heard far down the road from the makeshift refugee settlement nestled between bare concrete buildings in the eastern Bekaa, mere kilometers away from the Syrian border. In a new multipurpose hall in a corner of the settlement – informally known as the Al-Faris camp – roughly 30 children had gathered to watch a magic show.



Belfour-Paul, who grew up in the U.K., was enamored with magic from a young age and has constantly honed his skills while maintaining a career in the humanitarian sector. Recently, Belfour-Paul left that aid world to move to Lebanon and immerse himself full-time in magic.



Despite enjoying Belfour-Paul's antics, the audience was a tough crowd, with the older children – in their early to mid-teens – shouting cynical jibes and trying to find explanations for Belfour-Paul's tricks.



Belfour-Paul responds to this feedback by modifying his act to better meet the needs of his diverse audiences.

...