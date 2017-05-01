Rai blasts political inaction in visit to south

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai Sunday called on politicians and officials to put their differences aside and come to an agreement on an electoral law, reiterating that it remains the only safeguard for the interests of the public.



Residents of south Lebanon, school staff and students of Muslim and Christian faiths gathered to receive the Patriarch.



The main Christian parties – the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party – have all criticized the 1960 law, claiming it marginalizes Christian representation. Despite that, Rai said last week that elections should be held along the 1960 law if no replacement can be found in due time.

...