Hariri officially launches bike-sharing initiative

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Sunday officially launched the capital's new bike-sharing system in Downtown Beirut, christening the initiative with a ride through the city center along newly drawn biking lanes.



The project, named "Lebanon Bike Sharing System – Bike 4 All," is a collaboration between the Municipality of Beirut and the organizations Bike 4 All and Beirut by Bike.



All universities in Beirut are set to receive a station with 12 bicycles, each fitted with a GPS device.



At Sunday's event, Hariri pledged to hold "no car days" to promote the use of the ecofriendly bike system.

