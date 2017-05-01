Palestinian factions vow security ‘iron fist’

Night raids over the weekend in Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp left one dead, in the latest episode in the ongoing standoff between Palestinian factions and local drug dealers. Ali Shatleh succumbed to wounds he sustained overnight Saturday during an exchange of fire between members of the local Palestinian security force and drug dealers in the Beddawi camp near Tripoli.



The Army deployed additional forces around the outskirts of Beddawi Saturday. The atmosphere in the camp has been tense since last Monday, when the Palestinian factions handed over several suspected drug dealers they had arrested after clashes to the Army.



Shaabi also allegedly fired shots in the camp Wednesday as a provocation to the Army, which was carrying out raids in Wadi al-Nahleh close to the camp, in search of Obeid.



This is in addition to thousands of others who were displaced to the camp from the nearby Nahr al-Bared Camp in 2007 following clashes between the Army and Fatah al-Islam.

...