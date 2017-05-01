Jumblatt calls for strong workers' unions to challenge capitalism

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt Monday called for "strong" workers' unions to challenge the "savage capitalism" that control Lebanon's electricity sector.



In March the Cabinet approved a plan to rent two Turkish electricity producing barges that would allegedly provide seven additional hours of electricity a day.



Some areas in Lebanon receive as little as 12 hours of electricity per day.



The main idea behind the leasing of the barges is to give the Energy Ministry and EDL more time to build new power plants that can provide all of Lebanon with 24 hours of electricity in the future.

...