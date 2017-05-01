Berri accuses rivals of delaying vote law agreement

Speaker Nabih Berri said that the Parliament's tenure will not be extended, warning of the pressing vacuum if the electoral law discussions remain futile.



Berri had presented two draft laws, one for an electoral law based on complete proportionality – dividing Lebanon into 10 electoral constituencies – and another that called for the creation of a senate as stipulated by the Taif Accord.



The escalating diatribe pitting Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, a top political aide to Berri, against Bassil reflected chasm that remains between parties over what voting system to adopt for the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Khalil, who had represented the Amal Movement in talks on a new electoral law, did not attend the Foreign Ministry meeting at Berri's request. This apparently came after Bassil was reported to have rejected Berri's latest vote law proposal.

...