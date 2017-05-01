Baalbeck residents demand security

Residents in east Lebanon Monday protested against security chaos in the city of Baalbeck.



Saleh Shall, a prominent figure in the city, held officials responsible for the situation, calling on Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk to impose order.



Mukhtar Abou Shehab Abbas, a local government official, urged the area's lawmakers to assume their responsibilities, vowing to challenge them and those conspiring against the city.



Baalbeck is home to some of the best preserved Roman ruins in the world as well as the annual Baalbeck International Summer Festival.

