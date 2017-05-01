Families of Lebanese inmates rally for general amnesty

Families from across Lebanon gathered in Beirut's Riad al-Solh Square on Monday to push for a general amnesty for prisoners.



Lawyer Salah al-Moukadem, from the northern city of Tripoli, read a statement, saying that "most" of the imprisoned are "innocent".



A general amnesty request must be put forward by the Interior and Justice Ministers, and would require the approval of President Michel Aoun, who has the authority to accept or reject the proposal.



In Tripoli, locals routinely block roads to demand an amnesty for those imprisoned for taking part in clashes that shook the city in 2013 and 2014 .



In Sidon, supporters of radical preacher Ahmad al-Assir rally every Friday after prayers to demand an amnesty for family members charged with terrorism over their involvement in the Abra clashes.



A number of prisoners have been held without a trial.

...