Lebanese Communist Party protestors returning from Workers Day protests Monday clashed with ISF officials following a dispute at a Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint in east Lebanon.



Around 5,000 protesters joined the demonstrations that was organized by the National Federation of Workers' and Employees' Trade Unions (FENASOL), the Domestic Workers' Union in Lebanon and the Lebanese Communist Party.



Communist Party leader Hanna Gharib addressed protesters by criticizing politicians.

