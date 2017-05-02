Deputy PM Hasbani calls for procedural work on electricity plan

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani Tuesday criticized through a series of tweets the Lebanese government's rush to implement an electricity plan before the summer.



A ministerial committee agreed in April to lease two electricity generating boats from a Turkish company this summer after it slashed the original price by 9 percent and reduced the leasing period to two years.



Officials stress that the boats are a temporary solution to the electricity crisis while the Energy Minister is given more time to rehabilitate the existing plant and build one or two new ones.

