Maronite Patriarch insists opposition to current 1960 vote law

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai Tuesday expressed his opposition to the current majoritarian 1960 electoral law and called for a new law to govern the upcoming elections.



Rai said that a new law should follow two principles.



Politicians are still scrambling to agree on a new electoral law in time for a Parliament session scheduled for May 15 .



President Michel Aoun postponed a controversial Parliament session in April where lawmakers were expected to extend their terms for a third time since 2013 .

