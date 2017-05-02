Ex-PM Hoss goes on hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Salim Hoss, 88, Tuesday joined a hunger strike with more than 800 Palestinian prisoners to express solidarity with their cause.



An Israeli official said Monday on the 15th day of a hunger strike that the number of Palestinian prisoners participating in the protest had dropped to 870, down from 1,300 last week.



Palestinian prisoners have mounted repeated hunger strikes, but rarely on such a large scale.



Some 850,000 Palestinians have been incarcerated since the start of Israel's occupation 50 years ago, Palestinian leaders say.

