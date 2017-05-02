Lebanon can save up to $70 million in telecoms sector: MP Fadlallah

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah Tuesday said that the government can save "around $70 million dollars" per year if officials monitored expenditure transparently.



Lebanon operates a telecoms monopoly with the only two service providers being MTC touch, operated by Kuwaiti provider Zain, and Alfa, operated by Egypt-based Orascom Telecom Holdings.



Former Telecommunication Minister Boutros Harb decreased mobile data plan costs last September.



According to the new lists, a one-month, 20-gigabyte 4G subscription will cost $59 per month instead of $69 .

...