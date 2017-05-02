LCP chief blasts police for detention of May 1 protesters

Lebanese Communist Party Chief Hanna Gharib Tuesday condemned the Internal Security Forces for the imprisonment and ill-treatment of its four party members following Monday's brief clashes.



Lebanese Communist Party protestors returning from Workers Day protests Monday clashed with ISF officials following a dispute at a Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint in east Lebanon.



Protestors refused to take down flags of the Lebanese Communist Party flags, which they had raised outside the window of a bus they were on as they returned from the annual Workers Day protest in Beirut.



Thousands of Lebanese Monday marched in Beirut to mark Labor Day and to demand better working conditions.

...