Baalbeck mayor calls for general strike to protest security chaos

Gen. Hussein Lakkis Tuesday called for a general strike to press the Internal Security Forces and other security agencies to assume their duties in combating security breaches in the eastern city.



Lakkis's decision for a general strike to take place Wednesday was made during a meeting with members from local civil society, Baalbeck municipal council members, and residents at a hall in al-Mustafa Mosque.



The mayor said that a letter would be sent to President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf, members of the municipality and the Baalbeck traders association and union of shop owners, to call for a public strike where schools, shops and universities in the area would close.

...