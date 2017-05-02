Hezbollah will not impose vote law: Nasrallah

Lebanon's security has improved as a result of armed groups in Syria losing their bases along the country's border, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said Tuesday.



Nasrallah said in a televised speech on the occasion of "Day of the Wounded" for the Islamic Resistance that the relatively calm situation doesn't "mean that security threats ceased".



He pointed out that the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal remain unstable, and added that the situation would be resolved in the coming stage.

...