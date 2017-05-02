FPM has no agenda with electoral law: Bassil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Tuesday said that the Free Patriotic Movement has "no agenda" when it comes to agreeing on a new electoral law.



Bassil added that politicians who refuse to vote on the electoral law "are saying no to the Lebanese Constitution," adding that Lebanon is "paying a high price" for the situation it's currently in.



Demanding that other political parties put the same effort in coming up with electoral law proposals, he recounted the various laws the FPM proposed, including the recently proposed two-staged qualification law.



That take on a hybrid electoral law was widely rejected by politicians.



Politicians are still scrambling to agree on a new electoral law in time for a Parliament session scheduled for May 15 .

...