Canada commits $45M for education

The Canadian government will contribute $45 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for education and youth projects in Lebanon, officials announced Tuesday at a visit to a refurbished school near Beirut.



In the school's first shift of classes for the day, 353 Lebanese and non-Lebanese students attended, while a further 600 Syrian refugee children attended the afternoon shift.



The ambassador addressed the need to keep focusing on boosting the public education sector in Lebanon as the impetus for the additional $45 million funding.



With the help of the grant, UNICEF and the Education Ministry will be able to increase access to education for Lebanese and non-Lebanese children in public schools, as well as undertake projects to improve their access to clean drinking water and sanitation in schools.

...