Prominent AUB donor Maroun Semaan dies

The American University of Beirut announced the passing of prominent trustee and alumnus Maroun Semaan Tuesday.



Faculty and students from the Maroun Semaan Faculty of Engineering and Architecture gathered on the campus to pay tribute to Semaan's memory.



Semaan, who graduated from AUB in 1977 with a Bachelor's Degree of Mechanical Engineering, was elected a trustee of his alma mater in 2013 . A statement from AUB said that Semaan continued to give back to the university in countless ways throughout his life, supporting student scholarships, doctoral fellowships and research grants.



After graduating, Semaan moved to the Gulf where he held several positions within the energy, infrastructure and civic works sectors.

...