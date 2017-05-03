Former premier Hoss joins Palestinian hunger strike

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Salim Hoss Tuesday joined a hunger strike by several hundred Palestinians in a show of solidarity.



There has been no word from Hoss or his team over how long the former premier will maintain the hunger strike.



The move is in solidarity with a mass hunger strike by at least 1,500 Palestinian detainees, led by prominent figure Marwan Barghouti, that began on April 17 .



Barghouti's lawyer, Elias Sabbagh, previously told The Daily Star that neither he nor monitors from the International Committee for the Red Cross had been able to visit the Palestinian leader to check on his condition.

...