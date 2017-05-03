Nasrallah: Borders almost completely secure

The threat of militant incursion in Lebanon has been significantly diminished as a result of coordination between security forces and Hezbollah, the party's Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah said Tuesday. Speaking in a televised speech to mark the Islamic Resistance's "Day of the Wounded," Nasrallah said that almost the entire border was now secure, except for the outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal.



However, the Hezbollah chief noted that the situation around Arsal's outskirts would soon be resolved.



He then reiterated his support for the long-held "tripartite equation" of the people, the Army and the Resistance, saying that the proof of its success was to be seen in efforts exerted by Hezbollah and Lebanese security forces in maintaining the border.

...