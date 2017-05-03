Palestinian security force bolsters presence in Ain al-Hilweh

In an extension of previous deployments, the Palestinian joint security force in the south Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh strengthened its force and reinforced positions in an area formerly held by a group run by extremist Bilal Badr. The staggered deployment of the force in the Al-Tiri neighborhood, which was Al-Qaeda linked Badr's stronghold, continued Sunday, when additional members of the force moved into positions erected at the neighborhood's entrance.



The clashes subsided on April 12 when some force members, mainly from the Islamist factions, entered Al-Tiri neighborhood.



Sunday's deployment to Al-Tiri was reinforced by members from various Palestinian factions, including the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the Islamic factions Ansar Allah and the Palestinian coalition forces.

...