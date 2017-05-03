Captagon-making machines confiscated

BEIRUT: The following security incidents occurred across the country Tuesday: SECURITY FORCES SEIZE CAPTAGON-MAKING MACHINES Security forces Tuesday confiscated three Captagon-manufacturing machines and arrested two suspects, state media reported. The State Security agency seized the three machines while the pair were moving them to Asiri neighborhood in the eastern city of Baalbeck.



In March, senior security officials confirmed to The Daily Star that a security plan for the Bekaa Valley and Beirut's southern suburbs was being rolled out, with one source saying that the noose would be tightened around fugitives in these areas.



The disagreement was between the Palestinian security force in the camp and local drug dealers.



Security forces attended the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.

