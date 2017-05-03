STL defense claims confirmation bias in cell analysis

During expert witness John Edward Philips' testimony at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Tuesday, defense counselors for Hassan Merhi questioned the methods Philips used to determine the locations from which various cellphone calls were made. Cellular data, such as the information Philips analyzed over the course of his testimony, has been crucial to the prosecution's case against the five defendants accused of planning and executing the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others.



Much of Philips' previous testimony detailed his methods to demonstrate that, in several cases, multiple, seemingly unconnected, phones were in fact used by the same individual.



But defense counselor Jad Khalil attempted to poke holes in Philips' testimony by asserting that the prosecution didn't account for the fact that many different cell sites could serve a particular geographic location – making it difficult to claim one phone was in any particular location at one time.

...