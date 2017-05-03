East Lebanon's Baalbeck shuts down in general strike

Residents of Baalbeck Wednesday went on general strike to protest the deteriorating security situation in the east Lebanon city.



The strike took place in 14 Baalbeck municipalities, including Nahleh, Douris, Majdaloun, and Taybeh.



Gen. Hussein Lakkis had Tuesday called for a general strike to press the Internal Security Forces and other security agencies to assume their duties in combating security breaches in the eastern city.



Lakkis's decision for a general strike to take place Wednesday was made during a meeting with local civil society members, Baalbeck municipal council members, and residents at a hall in al-Mustafa Mosque.

