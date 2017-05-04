Kaag and Lassen tour demining operation in south Lebanon

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag and Christina Lassen, the head of the delegation of the European Union to Lebanon, visited the area of Nabatieh Wednesday where efforts to clear unexploded ordnance are ongoing.



According to center's estimates, Israel dropped 4 million cluster bombs during the 2006 War, over 1 million of which are still dug into Lebanese soil.



In the framework of the Mine Action Program, LMAC aims to clear Lebanon of cluster bombs by 2020 . According to LMAC director Ziad Nasr, however, removing land mines and other types of unexploded ordnance will take longer.



The EU has been among the main donors behind demining activities in Lebanon.



According to a survey conducted by MAG in 2013 of 1,252 individuals living in affected areas, 66 percent of respondents indicated fear levels of three or higher on a five-point scale.



Over 54,000 Syrian refugees living in contaminated communities are at a heightened risk of falling victim to unexploded ordnance.



Since 1975, 3,847 people have been killed or injured as a result of unexploded ordnance, according to LMAC figures.

