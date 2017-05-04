U.S. slips as popular education destination

Once the top destination in which to study abroad for university students from the Middle East, the United States has slipped in its appeal since January, according to data from a leading online education guide in the region.



Lebanese students constituted about 16.7 percent of overall site traffic.



Edarabia.com's findings were backed up by a report released last month by the American Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers, which found that 39 percent of the 250 U.S. universities that responded to its survey in February 2017 reported a decline in undergraduate applicants from countries in the Middle East.



Hala Dimechkie, director at the Office of International Programs at the American University of Beirut, told The Daily Star that while there had not been a decrease in the number of AUB students interested in semester-long or summer study programs in the U.S., there was marked consternation among students, particularly in relation to obtaining visas.

...