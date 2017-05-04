Health Ministry finds expired candy in Chiyah

The Health Ministry raided a warehouse stocking and potentially tampering with expired and unlicensed candy in Beirut's southern suburb of Chiyah Wednesday, one day after a similar raid was conducted on a Pizza Hut storage warehouse in Jounieh. The Daily Star obtained footage and photographs of the Wednesday raid on Ali Dilbani's warehouse from a Health Ministry source, where food coloring, candies and biscuits were found with no expiry dates or permits.



Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani Wednesday promised that his ministry would cooperate with other ministries and come down hard on any violators in any sector of the food industry.



In January, Hasbani told The Daily Star that he would continue and intensify his predecessor's campaign.

