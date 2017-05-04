Roman columns left by coast face uncertain future

A large collection of ancient Roman columns left by Beirut's waterfront face an uncertain future as the Directorate General of Antiquities offers blurry plans for their relocation. The latest find of at-risk archaeological remains were reportedly originally stored in a waterfront warehouse close to where the columns are now piled. But plans to renovate the area by real estate giant Solidere forced the warehouse to shut down, leaving an estimated 400 to 500 hundred pieces of Roman columns scattered near BIEL.



In addition, Solidere – responsible for the entire reconstruction of Downtown Beirut – has faced heavy criticism from academics, the public and politicians for destroying many of the city's archaeological finds since the company began reconstruction of key sites around the Lebanese capital.



Helen Sader, professor of archeology at the American University of Beirut, corroborated that some Roman ruins found in excavations around Downtown Beirut were not found "in situ," having been reappropriated by later generations, rendering their place in world history unclear.

...