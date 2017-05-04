STL defense questions connection between cellphones

During expert witness John Edward Philips' testimony at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Wednesday, defense counselor Dorothee Le Fraper du Hellen questioned an important link between two phones attributed to unnamed Subject 3 .



In this case, Philips claimed two phones – a green network and a purple network phone – both belonged to Subject 3 .



However, Le Fraper du Hellen asserted that Philips' analysis was too narrow and failed to account for other potential phones used by Subject 3 .



Later on, Le Fraper du Hellen questioned the prosecution's decision to only analyze the connection between various phones attributed to Subject 3 starting Sept. 24, 2004 .

...