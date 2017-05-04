Machnouk announces plan to curb unlicensed quarrying

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said Wednesday that a plan is being worked out between concerned state bodies to bring an end to the rampant unregulated work by the mining industry.



Earlier Wednesday, Environment Minister Tarek Khatib toured Choueifat, south of Beirut, to visit unlicensed farms, slaughterhouses and sand washers near the Ghadir River.



"But we didn't know about the pollution coming in from sand washers in Raml al-Aali [in Beirut's southern suburbs], so we need to investigate that".



The environment minister stated his intention to establish a commission to deal with the issues that he had uncovered during the tour, which comes after years of tension in the area due to concerns over pollution and environmental damage from unlicensed sand washing and trash piling up.

