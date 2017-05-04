No breakthrough expected from short Cabinet session

Thursday's planned Cabinet session will not likely produce an electoral law nor yield any major political breakthrough. The session is expected to last only two hours, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., due to President Michel Aoun's prior engagements.



Given the short Cabinet session and the lack of a specific vote law proposal on the Cabinet agenda, ministers are expected to have a general discussion on the electoral laws with no breakthrough anticipated.



Despite the deadlock, the parties are in a race against time to establish consensus on the nature of the electoral law ahead of the May 15 deadline when Parliament was expected to meet to extend its term for another one-year period. However, Speaker Nabih Berri told visitors to his Ain al-Tineh residence in Beirut Tuesday that he would be open to postponing the parliamentary session without a vote law agreement.

...