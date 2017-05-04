'No miracles' in Cabinet meeting as parties remain at odds

Ministers Thursday met to discuss Lebanon's new electoral law, despite lacking a vision on the provision of the vote law that will govern the upcoming polls.



Given the short Cabinet session and the lack of a specific vote law proposal on the Cabinet agenda, ministers are expected to have a general discussion on the electoral law with no breakthrough anticipated.



However, as with a vote law proposal, the item was not placed on the agenda distributed ahead of the meeting.



However, rival parties are in a race against time to establish consensus on the nature of the electoral law ahead of the May 15 deadline, when Parliament is expected to meet to extend its term for another one-year period.

...