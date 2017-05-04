Judge refers 15 Lebanese and Syrians to Military Court

Military Investigative Judge Fadi Sawwan Thursday referred more than 15 Lebanese and Syrians to the Military Court for taking part in terror acts and joining armed groups.



Sawwan issued four indictments, in which he referred 15 detainees to the Military Court to stand trial.



The judge referred Lebanese Mohammad Ammoun to the court on charges of belonging to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and transporting fuel and food to its supporters on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal by stashing them inside a truck.

