Activists protest lack of vote law outside Baabda Palace

Activists from the Parliament For Everybody protest group Thursday rallied outside Baabda Palace, where a Cabinet session took place chaired by President Michel Aoun.



Protesters blasted the government for not agreeing on a new vote law.



Parliament For Everybody and other activists have been protesting government meetings, as politicians scramble to agree on a new electoral law.



Parties are deeply divided between the adoption of a proportional vote law and a hybrid electoral law, which combines aspects of the proportional and majoritarian voting systems.

