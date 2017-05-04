Lebanon must digitize govt services: Hariri

Combating corruption requires a swift leap into digital government, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday.



The premier said that the government is in dire need to offer services digitally as a means to end corruption.



In 2015, Lebanon ranked 123rd out of 176 on the Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, costing the state an estimated $800 million a year. In a report released this week, the group found that 28 percent of those surveyed in Lebanon pay a bribe to access government service.

