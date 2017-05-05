Vote law designs: A breakdown

FREE PATRIOTIC MOVEMENT Emboldened by the election of the party's founder Michel Aoun as president on Oct. 31, 2016, the FPM is in effect consolidating its gains and cementing its alliance with the Lebanese Forces.



Recent controversy between FPM and LF members surrounding elections of Beirut's Order of Engineers was a case in point.



Through their newfound alliance, the FPM and LF are seeking to almost monopolize Christian representation at the election and with it attain one of the biggest blocs in Parliament.



KATAEB PARTY The Kataeb, the oldest Christian party, is looking at these developments with increasing concern as any FPM-LF gain would directly constitute a Kataeb loss.



However, he understands that he cannot call for the 1960 law outright when heavyweights like Hezbollah and the FPM have flatly rejected it. Instead, he is trying to lobby for a law that resembles the 1960 law as much as possible.



No electoral law will change that, which is why Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah indicated Tuesday that he and allied Amal would accept any electoral law, including Bassil's reviled sectarian-based qualification vote proposal.



The party would never tolerate Geagea, or a Geagea appointee, as president and it is growing increasingly disgruntled and disillusioned with Bassil's hardening sectarian rhetoric.

