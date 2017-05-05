Agencies refute reports of 300,000 pregnant Syrian refugees

Recent media reports that there are 300,000 Syrian refugee woman currently pregnant in Lebanon has been contested by international agencies that argue the figure is not reflective of data collected since the onset of the Syrian crisis.



Mounia Amrani, Medical Coordinator for Medecins Sans Frontieres, also challenged the figure. She said such a number was impossible based upon MSF's data and work with Syrian women.



Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi dismissed the media reports' claims, saying he thought that such false information was part of an anti-Syrian refugee agenda in Lebanon.



Over 1 million Syrian refugees are currently registered with UNHCR in Lebanon, but the government has estimated that the number is closer to 1.5 million.

