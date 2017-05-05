Family of slain soldier calls for maximum punishment

The family of a slain soldier called Thursday for the execution of a suspect in the case who was arrested by the Lebanese Army the day before.



The Army announced in a statement Wednesday that its force was able to locate and arrest a suspected in the soldiers' killing, Omar Hmayed, who is better known as "Toumalleh," in the Wadi Swaid area in Arsal.



Zahraman's family expressed their thanks to the Army for their work, calling on the judiciary and the government to apply a strict punishment in Hmayed's case.



The family also pushed for the arrest of several other members responsible for attacking the Army in their statement.

...