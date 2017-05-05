Ministerial committee on quarries in full operation mode

A newly formed committee will meet Friday to discuss the issues of sand quarries and rock crushers in Lebanon, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday.



Hariri proposed forming and heading a ministerial committee that would include the interior, industry, public works and environment ministers.



Machnouk said he took a decision in order to put an end to unlawful quarries and rock crushers.



Environment Minister Tarek Khatib Thursday told a local radio station that the environmental situation in Aley's Choueifat was dangerous.



Khatib warned that the facilities were not adhering to health standards and regulations.

