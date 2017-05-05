Expert witness acknowledges holes in cell data

Defense counselor Natalie von Wistinghausen focused on potential holes in cellular data used in the prosecution's case at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Thursday in her cross-examination of expert witness John Edward Philips. Wistinghausen contended that cellular service coverage maps provided by Lebanese cellular networks MTC touch and Alfa in the early 2000s did not match Beirut's terrain in the 2010 maps used by the expert witness.



While Philips said the particular concern raised by Wistinghausen would not have an impact on his analysis, though he later acknowledged that data provided by the cellular networks had been unreliable.



Regarding possible holes in cellular data, Philips responded that he had previously reported these issues to the STL before his analysis.

