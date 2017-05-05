Aoun backs electoral law vote to avert vacuum

Efforts to explore a new electoral law took an alarming twist Thursday when President Michel Aoun supported voting in the Cabinet on this sensitive issue if there was no agreement on a vote system in order to avoid a vacuum in the legislative body.



Aoun's remarks, made during a Cabinet session he chaired at Baabda Palace, are likely to further deepen political divisions as Speaker Nabih Berri and MP Walid Jumblatt have repeatedly warned of grave consequences entailed by a vote on a new electoral law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, and called for consensus on this crucial issue.



However, despite the bleak prospects for a deal on a new electoral law being reached before May 15, when Parliament is slated to meet to extend its term for one year, Prime Minister Saad Hariri sounded upbeat that a comprehensive solution would be reached soon to end the monthslong deadlock over a voting legislation to replace the contested 1960 majoritarian formula.

...