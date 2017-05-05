Landlords urge ministries to implement rent law

The Committee to Defend Landlords Friday released a letter to the ministries of justice, finance, and social affairs, urging them to implement the new rent law and end protests from angry tenants.



The new law affects some 200,000 apartments in the Beirut area that were leased under the old rent law prior to 1992 .



The text of the new law states that tenants whose monthly income is less than five times the monthly minimum wage ($450) will be entitled to aid through a government fund.



Earlier in March, 12 MPs filed a legal challenge to overturn the rent law.

