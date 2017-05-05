US delivers more military aid to Lebanon

The United States Friday delivered over 1,000 machine guns to Lebanese security forces in order to fortify security along Lebanon's border.



The equipment includes 800 heavy machine guns and another 320 crew-served weapons.



The aid comes after reports emerged last month that two U.S. military transport aircrafts landed at the Riyaq military air base in the eastern Bekaa Valley.



The arms delivery comes as the Lebanese Army increased its targeting of militants along the northeastern border.

...