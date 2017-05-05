Aoun blasts Frangieh: Lebanon witnessing gradual improvement

Lebanon is witnessing gradual economic improvement, President Michel Aoun said Friday, lashing out at skeptics who argue that the situation in Lebanon after the latter's election didn't change.



Aoun said that the critics were seeking to settle political accounts, in subtle hints to remarks by Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh, who said on Thursday night that the new presidential term didn't achieve its purpose.



Frangieh and Aoun, both hailing from the March 8 coalition, were frontrunners in the presidential race, which ended with Aoun's election in October.

...