Safe zones appealing for some Syrian refugees

Calls for the establishment in Syria of "tension reduction zones," "interim zones of stability," or a "big beautiful safe zone" – in the words of United States President Donald Trump – have long been voiced by both international powers and host countries in the region, including Lebanon.



The establishment of safe zones within Syria is also the desired outcome for a group of Syrian refugee communities in northern Lebanon, who last November sent an appeal to the EU requesting its support in achieving this goal.



Sheikh Mohammad, a community leader in Akkar who participated in the drafting of the appeal, described safe zones as "the only solution" to the plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



The sheikh expressed enthusiasm for the Russian-led plan to institute four safe zones in Syria.



In response to statements issued by host countries in the region, Human Rights Watch issued a report in March detailing its concerns over the establishment of safe zones in Syria.



A refugee living in one of the camps where the discussions about safe zones were held, told The Daily Star he did not believe there could be "any such things as safe zones in Syria".

...