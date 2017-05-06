Tyre whales no cause for alarm, numbers still stable: experts

After three sperm whales were recently spotted in the sea off Tyre, experts said the sighting was coincidental and in no way indicative of growing dangers or an increased whale population in Lebanon's waters.



Despite an official statement released by Green Area reassuring residents that the whales posed no danger, a video of the rare sighting quickly circulated on the internet, raising questions and fears.



The three whales were most likely females traveling with offspring, Bariche explained, as males rarely travel in groups.



If anything, rather than threatening humans, the whales' swim through Lebanon's waters poses a danger to the sea mammals themselves, Bariche said.



The statement released by Green Area noted that the population of sperm whales does not exceed 2,500 "in subtropical and tropical waters".

...