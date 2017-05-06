Al-Quds resists cultural occupation

This is considered an unprecedented resolution by the U.N. cultural body, as it explicitly criticizes Israel's historic violations of the religious sites of Al-Quds.



Today, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova, before leaving her post, is crowning her term at UNESCO with a resolution explicitly denouncing the threat of Israeli occupation to forcefully transform the character and status of the holy city of Al-Quds, and considering Israel's excavations and blockade of the Gaza Strip to be violations of international law.



The series of resolutions that are enacted across time, amid the heated debates on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will write a new chapter in this historical conflict that is unpredictable.

